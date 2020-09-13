You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Saluda County records 18th confirmed virus death

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 515 new confirmed cases and seven new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 24 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 129,484, probable cases to 2,380, confirmed deaths to 2,915, and 149 probable deaths.

Saluda County recorded its 18th confirmed COVID-19 death on Sunday and one new confirmed case of the respiratory virus. Laurens County added four new confirmed cases, Greenwood County logged two and Abbeville County saw one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 484 (10 deaths)

Edgefield — 498 (13 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,032 (59 deaths)

Laurens — 1,552 (52 deaths)

McCormick — 185 (4 deaths)

Newberry — 1,050 (15 deaths)

Saluda — 640 (18 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

More than 530 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, 1,138,860 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The number of individual test results reported on Saturday to DHEC was 5,482 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.4%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+10
