COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

  • From staff reports
DHEC map
Buy Now

State health officials announced Saluda County had nine more cases of COVID-19, part of 214 new cases reported statewide Thursday. South Carolina also had 11 additional deaths.

The increase puts Saluda County at 82 cumulative cases. The rural county of about 20,000 now has the third-highest infection rate in the state, passing early South Carolina hot spot Kershaw County.

Also in the Lakelands, Laurens County had two additional cases while Abbeville County reported one more case.

Statewide, there have been 7,142 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 316 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 36 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 61

Laurens — 44 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 82

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 39 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 73,442 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 51,014 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

State health officials announced Saluda County had nine more cases of COVID-19, part of 214 new cases reported statewide Thursday. South Carolina also had 11 additional deaths.

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

GCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19 after a family member contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus, Sheriff Dennis Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Duke Energy Foundation provides $8,500 to Salvation Army

Help is coming to those that are struggling to pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2
D50 announces Emerald, Greenwood graduation ceremony plans

D50 announces Emerald, Greenwood graduation ceremony plans

Greenwood and Emerald high schools’ 2020 seniors will be walking on turf, not hardwood, at their graduation ceremonies this year.

Data: Enacting work-or-home order had little effect on SC mobility

Data: Enacting work-or-home order had little effect on SC mobility

Gov. Henry McMaster’s now-rescinded work-or-home order had little effect on how much people traveled within the state, according to data released this week by Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

+2
MEC shuttering Greenwood plant, affecting 165 workers

MEC shuttering Greenwood plant, affecting 165 workers

Citing the ongoing pandemic, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. will close its Greenwood location, affecting the plant’s 165 employees.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home