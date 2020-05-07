COVID-19 update: Saluda County has 3rd highest infection rate in SC

State health officials announced Saluda County had nine more cases of COVID-19, part of 214 new cases reported statewide Thursday. South Carolina also had 11 additional deaths.
The increase puts Saluda County at 82 cumulative cases. The rural county of about 20,000 now has the third-highest infection rate in the state, passing early South Carolina hot spot Kershaw County.
Also in the Lakelands, Laurens County had two additional cases while Abbeville County reported one more case.
Statewide, there have been 7,142 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 316 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 34
Edgefield — 36 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 61
Laurens — 44 (2 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 31 (1 death)
Saluda — 82
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 39 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 73,442 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 51,014 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
