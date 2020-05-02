COVID-19 update: Saluda County adds 11 new cases; Laurens County reports second death

State health officials reported Saluda County added 11 more COVID-19 cases to its tally on Saturday while Laurens County had its second death from complications with the virus.
Greenwood County also had four new cases, part of 226 statewide cases reported Saturday, along with 11 more deaths.
Statewide, there have been 6,489 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 267 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 31
Edgefield — 31 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 53
Laurens — 40 (2 deaths)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 28 (1 death)
Saluda — 64
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 31 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 51,616 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 46,350 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
