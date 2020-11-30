COVID-19 update: Percent positive hits 8-week high

State health officials reported 1,174 new confirmed cases and 13 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 27 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Monday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Saturday and marked the lowest number of test results returned any day since Nov. 4, perhaps because of how little testing occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday. It also had the highest percent positive recorded since Oct. 2.
Newberry County recorded six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, maintaining the state's fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections.
Greenwood County added 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged 13 and Abbeville County saw four. No new cases were reported in McCormick County or Saluda County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 203,659, probable cases to 13,828, confirmed deaths to 4,077 and probable deaths to 304.
More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 925 (11.5%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 237 patients are in ICU and 112 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 828 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,114 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,926 (76 deaths)
Laurens — 2,432 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 311 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,895 (58 deaths)
Saluda — 765 (22 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 2,707,337 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 6,514 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18%.
