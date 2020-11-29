COVID-19 update: Newberry County dips to 4th highest infection rate in SC

State health officials reported 1,053 new confirmed cases and eight probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
Sunday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Friday. The dip in new cases from the prior day, an unusual occurrence for a Friday, is likely from relatively few testing sites being open on Thanksgiving Day.
Newberry County recorded 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, moving down to having the fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections in the state. Pickens County, which added 50 cases on Sunday and 144 on Saturday, now ranks third.
Greenwood County added 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged seven, Saluda County recorded three and Abbeville County saw one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 202,422, probable cases to 13,707, confirmed deaths to 4,050 and probable deaths to 303.
More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 879 (11.1%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients are in ICU and 117 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 823 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,108 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,909 (76 deaths)
Laurens — 2,419 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 311 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,888 (58 deaths)
Saluda — 765 (22 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, 2,692,606 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 8,279 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.7%.
