COVID-19 update: More than 80% of hospital beds in SC are occupied

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 1,226 new confirmed cases and 94 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 22 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

Laurens County added 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 14, Abbeville County recorded seven, McCormick County had two and Saluda County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 187,774, probable cases to 11,673, confirmed deaths to 3,884 and probable deaths to 272.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 830 (9.3%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 219 patients are in ICU and 105 are on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, when U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed a quarter million, South Carolina saw its first influenza death of the season.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 761 (15 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,032 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,701 (70 deaths)

Laurens — 2,203 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 286 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,798 (56 deaths)

Saluda — 738 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, 2,392,558 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 7,233 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.0%.

