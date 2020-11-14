COVID-19 update: More than 1K new cases in SC for 4th day this week

For the fourth day this week, South Carolina has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 as spread of the respiratory virus reaches levels not seen since the summer.
State health officials reported 1,617 new confirmed cases and 86 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as nine additional confirmed deaths.
Laurens County added 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 18, Abbeville County recorded two and Saluda County had one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 182,943, probable cases to 11,071, confirmed deaths to 3,844 and probably deaths to 266.
The jump in diagnoses comes as the region sees its highest level of new COVID-19 cases since the summer. Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 781 (8.8%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 183 patients are in ICU and 93 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 745 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,007 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,641 (70 deaths)
Laurens — 2,143 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 282 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,743 (56 deaths)
Saluda — 731 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, 2,311,405 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 10,519 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.4%.
