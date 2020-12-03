You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: More than 1K hospitalized in SC; percent positive climbs

DHEC dashboard

Greenwood County recorded its 78th confirmed COVID-19 death on Thursday as cases continue to climb across the state.

State health officials reported 1,754 new confirmed cases and 137 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 21 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death.

Thursday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Tuesday. South Carolina saw its highest percent positive recorded in months, topping the results announced Wednesday.

Newberry County recorded 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, maintaining the state's fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections. In the Upstate, Pickens County added nearly 100 cases and overtook Allendale County to have the second-highest infection rate in the state.

Laurens County added 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 28, Abbeville recorded 10, McCormick County saw four and Saluda County had 2.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 208,435, probable cases to 14,628, confirmed deaths to 4,145 and probable deaths to 321.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,046 (11.7%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 261 patients are in ICU and 111 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 847 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,128 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,989 (78 deaths)

Laurens — 2,504 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 318 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 1,935 (60 deaths)

Saluda — 772 (22 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, 2,773,206 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 23.8%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: More than 1K hospitalized in SC; percent positive climbs

COVID-19 update: More than 1K hospitalized in SC; percent positive climbs

Greenwood County recorded its 78th confirmed COVID-19 death on Thursday as cases continue to climb across the state.

Edgewood Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Edgewood Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Edgewood Middle school has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 77th confirmed virus death as SC percent positive spikes

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 77th confirmed virus death as SC percent positive spikes

Greenwood County recorded its 77th confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday while McCormick County saw its seventh as cases continue to climb.

Matthew Hensley: Did you travel over Thanksgiving or attend a gathering? Consider getting tested

Matthew Hensley: Did you travel over Thanksgiving or attend a gathering? Consider getting tested

At this point, the biggest food holiday of the year is in the rear-view and we’re hurtling toward Christmas, which is just 23 days away.

+3
Adapting to COVID takes coordination throughout local government

Adapting to COVID takes coordination throughout local government

Behind the scenes in Greenwood’s city and county government, officials continue to work to ensure the procedures and policies put in place to protect people from COVID-19 are up-to-date and followed.

COVID-19 update: Percent positive remains elevated; SC adds nearly 1,300 confirmed cases

COVID-19 update: Percent positive remains elevated; SC adds nearly 1,300 confirmed cases

State health officials reported 1,297 new confirmed cases and 23 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 13 additional confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home