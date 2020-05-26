COVID-19 update: More than 110,000 tests performed in SC this month

DHEC map

South Carolina has surpassed the goal of performing 110,000 COVID-19 tests this month, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Officials also reported 253 new cases of the respiratory virus and six additional deaths linked to COVID-19.

Greenwood County recorded 10 additional cases, while Laurens County and Saluda County each reported an additional case.

Earlier Tuesday, the Index-Journal reached out to state officials about Greenwood County's number of cases because the tally did not appear to include cases reported at Magnolia Manor last week. That request has not been answered, but the number of additional cases is consistent with the number of cases from the nursing home that were not being included in state data as of Monday morning.

Statewide, there have been 10,416 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 446 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 35

Edgefield — 49 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 92 (1 death)

Laurens — 59 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 8 (1 death)

Newberry — 48 (1 death)

Saluda — 137

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 65 county residents have recovered, leaving 26 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 433 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 407 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 178,119 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 72,700 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

