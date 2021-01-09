You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Laurens County tops 4K virus cases amid virus surge

Laurens County added more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing its total to more than 4,000 cases amid a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Laurens County also saw three more confirmed COVID-19 deaths while Greenwood County and Saluda County each recorded one.

State health officials reported 4,576 new confirmed cases and 81 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 52 additional confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday.

Laurens County added 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 68, McCormick County saw 17, Abbeville County logged 13 and Saluda County had 11.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 320,105, probable cases to 29,979, confirmed deaths to 5,267 and probable deaths to 491.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,383 (25.46%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 457 patients are in ICU and 243 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,204 (21 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,579 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 4,574 (92 deaths)

Laurens — 4,038 (92 deaths)

McCormick — 483 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,808 (65 deaths)

Saluda — 1,017 (25 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 3,995,219 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 15,046 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 30.4%.

COVID-19

