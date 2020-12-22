You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 72nd confirmed virus death

date 2020-12-22

Laurens County recorded its 72nd confirmed COVID-19 death as a winter surge of the fast-spreading virus continues.

State health officials reported 2,055 new confirmed cases and 32 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 15 additional confirmed deaths.

Tuesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Sunday.

Laurens County added 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 13, Abbeville County saw six, Saluda County logged four and McCormick County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 255,210, probable cases to 20,523, confirmed deaths to 4,587 and probable deaths to 375.

Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,586 (18.3%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 344 patients are in ICU and 170 are on ventilators. Hospitalizations from the virus have nearly doubled across the past month.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,043 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,369 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,680 (84 deaths)

Laurens — 3,092 (72 deaths)

McCormick — 396 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,320 (63 deaths)

Saluda — 880 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, 3,370,118 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC was 11,356 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.1%.

