COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 70th death

Laurens County recorded its 70th confirmed COVID-19 deaths as South Carolina's new confirmed COVID-19 drops below 2,000 for the first time in a week.
State health officials reported 1,883 new confirmed cases and 63 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Even with the drop in new cases, in the past week, South Carolina has seen six of its 10 highest daily tallies of new cases and twice set a record for most positive results returned in a day.
Thursday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Tuesday.
Greenwood County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Saluda County recorded 11, Laurens County logged eight, Abbeville County saw five and McCormick County had one.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 225,053, probable cases to 16,633, confirmed deaths to 4,291 and probable deaths to 336.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,232 (13.4%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 292 patients are in ICU and 124 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 919 (18 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,203 (18 deaths)
Greenwood — 3,206 (78 deaths)
Laurens — 2,682 (70 deaths)
McCormick — 344 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,061 (62 deaths)
Saluda — 807 (23 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 2,967,221 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 8,828 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.3%.
