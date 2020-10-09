You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 56th confirmed virus death

DHEC dashboard

A confirmed COVID-19 death in Laurens County was among a dozen such deaths state health officials reported on Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced 859 new confirmed cases and 61 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus. Abbeville County recorded nine new confirmed cases, Greenwood County added eight, Laurens County logged five, and McCormick and Saluda counties each saw three.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 149,219, probable cases to 5,536, confirmed deaths to 3,311, and 203 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 593 (12 deaths)

Edgefield — 810 (15 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,263 (65 deaths)

Laurens — 1,737 (56 deaths)

McCormick — 241 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,363 (29 deaths)

Saluda — 676 (19 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

426 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, 1,563,307 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 7,247 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.8%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 56th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 56th confirmed virus death

A confirmed COVID-19 death in Laurens County was among a dozen such deaths state health officials reported on Thursday.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 556 confirmed cases; officials investigate probable virus death in Abbeville County

COVID-19 update: SC adds 556 confirmed cases; officials investigate probable virus death in Abbeville County

Officials said Wednesday they are investigating Abbeville County's third probable COVID-19 death. To date, the county has 12 confirmed virus deaths.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 693 virus cases

COVID-19 update: SC adds 693 virus cases

State health officials reported 693 new confirmed cases and 73 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths.

+5
Greenwood City Council discusses mask ordinance effectiveness

Greenwood City Council discusses mask ordinance effectiveness

Greenwood City Council met Monday night during a special called meeting to discuss, among other things, the effectiveness of the citywide mask ordinance.

COVID-19 update: SC records 545 new confirmed cases, with just 5 in the Lakelands

COVID-19 update: SC records 545 new confirmed cases, with just 5 in the Lakelands

State health officials reported 545 new confirmed cases and 27 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with four additional confirmed deaths.

Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Abbeville city workers no longer quarantined for possible COVID-19 infection

Four Abbeville City Hall workers are free from quarantine after test results indicated they did not have COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home