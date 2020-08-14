You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 44th confirmed death

DHEC dashboard

As new case tallies maintained a four-week decline in South Carolina, a Laurens County resident who died Wednesday became the county's 44th confirmed COVID-19 death, state health officials announced Friday. This tally doesn't include four Laurens County deaths listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

South Carolina had 1,015 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.

Greenwood County recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added 11, Abbeville County saw two and Saluda County logged one. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.

In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 349 (6 deaths)

Edgefield — 339 (6 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,522 (17 deaths)

Laurens — 1,364 (44 deaths)

McCormick — 130 (2 deaths)

Newberry — 878 (10 deaths)

Saluda — 469 (8 deaths)

Nearly 130 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported on Thursday to DHEC was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

