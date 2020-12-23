You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: Laurens County adds 3 confirmed deaths, upping toll to 75

DHEC dashboard

Laurens County recorded three confirmed COVID-19 deaths as a winter surge of the fast-spreading virus continues.

State health officials reported 3,599 new confirmed cases and 104 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 49 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday.

Laurens County added 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 39, Abbeville County saw nine, McCormick County logged eight and Saluda County had one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 261,024, probable cases to 21,206, confirmed deaths to 4,602 and probable deaths to 374.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,671 (18.8%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients are in ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,052 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,383 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,719 (84 deaths)

Laurens — 3,139 (75 deaths)

McCormick — 404 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,341 (63 deaths)

Saluda — 889 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 3,409,193 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 16,330 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Laurens County adds 3 confirmed deaths, upping toll to 75

COVID-19 update: Laurens County adds 3 confirmed deaths, upping toll to 75

Laurens County recorded three confirmed COVID-19 deaths as a winter surge of the fast-spreading virus continues.

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

Amid a winter surge that has led to a record spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide, a third Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and the second case was in November. Both were isolated cases.

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 72nd confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 72nd confirmed virus death

Laurens County recorded its 72nd confirmed COVID-19 death as a winter surge of the fast-spreading virus continues.

COVID-19 update: SC again adds more than 2K confirmed virus cases

COVID-19 update: SC again adds more than 2K confirmed virus cases

State health officials reported 2,121 new confirmed cases and 34 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 21 additional confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

+2
Greenwood City Council conducts public hearing on mask ordinance

Greenwood City Council conducts public hearing on mask ordinance

Greenwood City Council voted 3-3 on first reading of a long-term extension of its mask ordinance, defeating the measure.

Ninety Six Town Council to continue Zoom meetings

Ninety Six Town Council to continue Zoom meetings

During a Zoom meeting on Monday, Ninety Six Town Council approved continuing to use electronic means to conduct meetings.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home