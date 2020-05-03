COVID-19 update: Lakelands sees 7 new cases; SC reports 8 more deaths, 141 additonal cases

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County and two more cases each in Greenwood and Abbeville county, part of 141 new cases reported statewide on Sunday. There were also eight more deaths.

Statewide, there have been 6,626 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 275 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 33

Edgefield — 32 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 55

Laurens — 40 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 30 (1 death)

Saluda — 67

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 32 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 54,188 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 47,329 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

