COVID-19 update: Lakelands has 6 new cases; SC tops 300 deaths

State health officials announced there were four more cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County and two more in Saluda County, part of 97 new cases reported statewide on Wednesday. Nine more South Carolinians have died of the virus.

Statewide, there have been 6,936 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 305 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 33

Edgefield — 35 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 61

Laurens — 42 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 30 (1 death)

Saluda — 73

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 36 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 77,482 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 49,543 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

