COVID-19 update: Lakelands has 5 more cases; SC reports 93 new cases and 13 more deaths

State health officials reported two more cases each in Greenwood and Saluda county and one additional case in Laurens County on Tuesday, part of 93 new cases in South Carolina. There were also 13 more deaths.
It's the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day in two weeks, but it comes with the second-highest number of deaths reported in a single day.
Statewide, there have been 6,841 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 296 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 81% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 33
Edgefield — 32 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 55
Laurens — 42 (2 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 30 (1 death)
Saluda — 70
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 36 county residents have recovered.
The state prison system is seeing a rise in cases. As of Tuesday, 33 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 — 22 at Kirkland Correctional Institution and 11 at Allendale, while 52 staff members have been diagnosed with the virus. Of the employees who have tested positive, 25 have been cleared and one has died. There are no active cases at any state prison in the Lakelands.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 67,771 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 48,864 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
