COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 50 cases; Greenwood County sees 5th death

Greenwood County recorded its largest increase to date with 36 new cases of COVID-19, part of 687 cases reported statewide on Thursday. Laurens County added nine cases while, while Abbeville County saw three new cases and Saluda County had two.
There were also 13 more deaths associated with the respiratory virus in South Carolina, including Greenwood County's fifth resident to die with COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been 16,441 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 588 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 80% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 63
Edgefield — 57 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 235 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 109 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 90 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 156 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 121 county residents have recovered, leaving 110 active confirmed cases.
For the fourth consecutive day, hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained above the earlier peak of 485 patients on May 6. On Thursday, there were 497 hospital beds that were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, down from 513 on Wednesday. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 2,809 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
