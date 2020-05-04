COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 3 cases; SC sees 135 new cases, 8 more deaths

State health officials reported that Laurens, McCormick and Saluda county each had one new case of COVID-19, part of 135 additional cases reported Monday. South Carolina also had eight more deaths.
Statewide, there have been 6,757 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 283 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 33
Edgefield — 32 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 55
Laurens — 41 (2 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 30 (1 death)
Saluda — 68
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 34 county residents have recovered.
The state prison system is seeing a rise in cases. As of Monday, 31 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 — 20 at Kirkland Correctional Institution and 11 at Allendale, while 50 staff members have been diagnosed with the virus. Of the employees who have tested positive, 25 have been cleared and one has died. There are no active cases at any state prison in the Lakelands.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 67,771 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 48,264 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.