COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 12 virus deaths

DHEC dashboard
SUBMITTED

The Lakelands logged a dozen more deaths associated with COVID-19. Two were confirmed virus deaths — one each in Laurens and McCormick counties — and the other 10 were probable COVID-19 deaths.

State health officials reported 4,584 new confirmed cases and 77 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with 76 additional confirmed deaths and 53 probable deaths.

Sunday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Friday.

Laurens County added 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 44, Abbeville County saw 17, Saluda County logged seven and McCormick County had three.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 351,887 probable cases to 36,297, confirmed deaths to 5,654 and probable deaths to 583.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,375 (25.2%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 495 patients are in ICU and 316 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,328 (21 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,732 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 5,106 (98 deaths)

Laurens — 4,569 (98 deaths)

McCormick — 534 (8 deaths)

Newberry — 3,019 (68 deaths)

Saluda — 1,099 (25 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, 4,333,455 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 19,484 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 23.5%.

COVID-19

