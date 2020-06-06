COVID-19 update: Greenwood sees 3rd death; SC sets new daily case record

State health officials on Saturday announced the third death from COVID-19 in Greenwood County as statewide cases continued to climb.
The only information released about the Greenwood County case is that the patient was middle-aged.
South Carolina set another single-day record on Saturday with 512 new cases, while also reporting more seven deaths.
Greenwood County added 12 cases, Laurens County had seven cases, Abbeville County recorded two more cases and Saluda added a single case.
Statewide, there have been 13,916 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 545 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 83% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 49
Edgefield — 54 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 172 (3 death)
Laurens — 84 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 10 (1 death)
Newberry — 77 (1 death)
Saluda — 151 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 76 county residents have recovered, leaving 93 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there were 482 hospitalized patients on Friday who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from a high of 485 patients on May 6. Because of a reporting glitch, DHEC did not have an updated figure to release Saturday.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 241,088 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 94,257 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
