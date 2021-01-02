You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Greenwood, Laurens counties see more deaths as SC records 4K new cases

DHEC dashboard

Greenwood County added four confirmed COVID-19 deaths and Laurens County recorded two amid another day with more than 4,000 additional cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus in the Palmetto State.

State health officials reported 4,219 new confirmed cases and 130 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 84 additional confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday.

Greenwood County added 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 44, Abbeville County saw seven, Saluda County logged four and McCormick County had two.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 287,776, probable cases to 24,942, confirmed deaths to 4,968 and probable deaths to 417.

Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,994 (22.8%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 413 patients are in ICU and 214 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,126 (20 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,458 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 4,146 (89 deaths)

Laurens — 3,567 (81 deaths)

McCormick — 436 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,512 (65 deaths)

Saluda — 947 (24 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, 3,703,632 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 12,722 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 33.2%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwood County added four confirmed COVID-19 deaths and Laurens County recorded two amid another day with more than 4,000 additional cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus in the Palmetto State.

