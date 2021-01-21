COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's death toll tops 100

The Lakelands added four confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday — two in Greenwood County and one each in Laurens and Abbeville counties — increasing Greenwood County's virus death toll to more than 100.
State health officials reported 3,363 new confirmed cases and 118 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 39 additional confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
Thursday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Tuesday.
Laurens County added 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 102, Abbeville County saw 35, McCormick County logged 19 and Saluda County had 10.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 366,149, probable cases to 38,343, confirmed deaths to 5,768 and probable deaths to 605.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,345 (24.6%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 479 patients are in ICU and 311 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,451 (22 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,823 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,388 (101 deaths)
Laurens — 4,814 (100 deaths)
McCormick — 576 (8 deaths)
Newberry — 3,110 (70 deaths)
Saluda — 1,122 (26 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 4,508,762 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 13,734 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 24.5%.
