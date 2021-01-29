COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's confirmed death toll ticks up to 115

One day after South Carolina set a new record in COVID-19 deaths because of a reporting delay, the Lakelands added four confirmed virus deaths — two in Greenwood County and one each in Laurens and McCormick counties.
State health officials reported 3,112 new confirmed cases and 115 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 37 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Friday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday.
Greenwood County added 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 33, Saluda County saw 19, Abbeville County logged 16 and McCormick County had six.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 390,977, probable cases to 44,656, confirmed deaths to 6,271 and probable deaths to 671.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,986 (20.8%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 435 patients are in ICU and 278 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,597 (23 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,035 (20 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,790 (115 deaths)
Laurens — 5,157 (114 deaths)
McCormick — 634 (10 deaths)
Newberry — 3,257 (71 deaths)
Saluda — 1,222 (28 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, 4,856,499 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 12,443 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 25.0%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.