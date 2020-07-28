COVID-19 update:Greenwood County's 7-day average drops to 15; Abbeville County records 2 deaths

Greenwood County recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as its seven-day average fell to 15 — just 11 days after that average reached nearly 35 cases.
The decline in average new cases corresponds with the City of Greenwood enacting a mask ordinance and national public sentiment shifting on the subject. It's unclear, however, if better adherence to wearing masks led to a drop in new cases.
Elsewhere in the Lakelands, Abbeville County recorded two confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which happened Thursday and Saturday, while a death previously listed as probable COVID-19 in Laurens County is now a confirmed death from the virus. Laurens County logged 13 new confirmed cases, Saluda County added five cases, Abbeville County saw three and McCormick County recorded one.
State health officials reported 1,573 new confirmed cases and 18 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday along with 52 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720 probable cases to 389, confirmed deaths to 1,505, and 60 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 268 (5 deaths)
Edgefield — 235 (5 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,152 (11 deaths)
Laurens — 1,131 (28 deaths)
McCormick — 96 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 692 (6 deaths)
Saluda — 385 (5 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, a total of 723,260 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported statewide on Monday to DHEC was 8,689 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.1%.
More Than 100 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 103 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had. Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
South Carolina, along with multiple other states, are also working in close coordination with federal partners to improve the new TeleTracking system’s reporting structure in order to provide the most accurate and actionable data possible.
As it continues to refine hospital bed data, with the TeleTracking system now implemented by South Carolina hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting of the following key information:
- ICU beds: 1,448 total; 329 available; 1,119 in use (77.28% utilization rate)
- COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,575; 401 in ICU; 256 ventilated
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.