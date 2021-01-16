COVID-19 update: Greenwood County tops 5K virus cases after officials fix glitch

Greenwood County surged past 5,000 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday after South Carolina's health agency and a vendor fixed a technical problem. Laurens County also recorded four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and Greenwood County added one.
State health officials reported 4,671 new confirmed cases and 121 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 64 additional confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.
Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday.
Greenwood County added 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 91, Abbeville County saw 15, Saluda County logged 14 and McCormick County had nine.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 346,880 probable cases to 35,542, confirmed deaths to 5,577 and probable deaths to 531.
The largest part of the overall case uptick came from Jan. 8's new cases. The incomplete report had the tally at 3,747 instead of an eye-popping 6,824 cases, including 5,970 confirmed cases.
With the updated tallies, Greenwood County has added 871 cases in the past two weeks, while Laurens County recorded 883.
Nearly 85% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,387 (25.2%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 474 patients are in ICU and 291 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,309 (21 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,692 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,063 (98 deaths)
Laurens — 4,520 (97 deaths)
McCormick — 531 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,992 (68 deaths)
Saluda — 1,092 (25 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 4,274,179 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 20,694 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22.6%.
