COVID-19 update: Greenwood County tops 4K cases, adds 85th confirmed virus death

Greenwood County added its 85th confirmed death and topped 4,000 cumulative cases as 2,000 South Carolinians were hospitalized with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.
State health officials reported 2,323 new confirmed cases and 87 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 42 additional confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths.
Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday.
Laurens County added 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 20, Saluda County saw eight, McCormick County logged four and Abbeville County had one.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 280,024, probable cases to 23,451, confirmed deaths to 4,846 and probable deaths to 403.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,001 (22.5%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 393 patients are in ICU and 198 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,110 (19 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,431 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 4,016 (85 deaths)
Laurens — 3,473 (79 deaths)
McCormick — 434 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,443 (64 deaths)
Saluda — 932 (24 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 3,630,067 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 7,391 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 31.4%.
