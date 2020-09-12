COVID-19 update: Greenwood County tops 2,000 cases, logs 4 more deaths

Greenwood County surpassed 2,000 cumulative coronavirus cases on Friday and logged four more confirmed COVID-19, driving up the county's confirmed toll to 58.
The jump in cases and new deaths come as NHC Healthcare Greenwood continues to face an outbreak that has killed 32 people. The nursing home reports 24 patients and 16 staff members have COVID-19 while 79 patients and 56 employees have recovered from the respiratory virus.
Saluda County recorded its 17th confirmed death on Friday. Greenwood County logged 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Saluda County added 15, Abbeville County saw four, Laurens County had two and McCormick County recorded one.
State health officials reported 951 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 53 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 126,792, probable cases to 2,254, confirmed deaths to 2,877 and 151 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 471 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 493 (12 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,001 (58 deaths)
Laurens — 1,536 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 177 (4 deaths)
Newberry — 1,035 (15 deaths)
Saluda — 633 (17 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
550 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 317 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 1,110,639 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Thursday to DHEC was 6,389 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.9%.
