COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 2nd death; SC reports 235 new cases, 17 deaths

Nearly three months after South Carolina recorded its first confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County has experienced its second death from the respiratory virus.
Beyond listing the patient as being elderly, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control did not release additional details.
The death was one of 17 reported statewide on Wednesday, along with 235 additional cases.
Two Lakelands counties each added two cases — Greenwood and Laurens — while a third, McCormick, added one case.
Statewide, there have been 12,651 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 518 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 46
Edgefield — 52 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 150 (2 death)
Laurens — 73 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 10 (1 death)
Newberry — 64 (1 death)
Saluda — 148 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 71 county residents have recovered, leaving 76 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 433 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 425 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 230,687 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 90,364 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.