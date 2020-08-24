COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 29 new cases; NHC reports more than 100 patients with virus

Greenwood County recorded 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as an outbreak of the virus at NHC Healthcare Greenwood continued.
The nursing home now has 104 in-house active COVID-19 patients, five patients being treated outside the facility and 10 deaths associated with the virus. Five of those deaths were added Monday. The facility, which has 152 certified beds, had 50 employees test positive with three others under investigation. Four patients and 11 employees have recovered from COVID-19.
A Sunday COVID-19 death in Laurens County pushed the county's confirmed toll to 50. Saluda County added nine confirmed cases, Laurens County logged four and Abbeville County saw two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
State health officials reported 543 new confirmed cases and 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
This brings South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases to 111,202, probable cases to 1,349, confirmed deaths to 2,387, and 124 probable deaths.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 387 (8 deaths)
Edgefield — 448 (7 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,663 (25 deaths)
Laurens — 1,415 (50 deaths)
McCormick — 149 (3 deaths)
Newberry — 911 (12 deaths)
Saluda — 516 (9 deaths)
More Than 240 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 243 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Sunday, 958,722 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Sunday to DHEC was 4,090 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.3%.
