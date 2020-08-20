COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 2 more deaths

Deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday moved Greenwood's confirmed COVID-19 death toll up two to 20 in Thursday's update. That does not include three deaths probably linked to the virus.
It's unclear how many of these deaths are linked to an outbreak at NHC HealthCare Greenwood, which has reported four deaths. The nursing home has 80 active in-house COVID-19 patients and five COVID-19 patients who have been transferred to the hospital, along with 26 active cases among staff members.
Saluda County also recorded a confirmed COVID-19 death. Greenwood County added 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County logged five, Saluda County recorded two and McCormick County had one. No new cases were reported in Laurens County.
State health officials reported 896 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as well as 42 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 108,146, probable cases to 1,174, confirmed deaths to 2,289, and 112 probable deaths.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 373 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 357 (7 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,583 (20 deaths)
Laurens — 1,385 (47 deaths)
McCormick — 147 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 893 (12 deaths)
Saluda — 492 (9 deaths)
More Than 275 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 277 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 955,834 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Wednesday to DHEC was 5,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.