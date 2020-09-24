COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records two-week tally of 160 cases, down from summer

Greenwood County recorded 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, continuing a decline in new cases since July. The two weeks ending July 18 saw 445 new cases in Greenwood County.
Greenwood County added eight confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Laurens County logged six, Abbeville County recorded two, and McCormick and Saluda counties each saw one.
Staate health officials reported 664 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as well as 16 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 139,021, probable cases to 3,686, confirmed deaths to 3,097 and 182 probable deaths.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are partnering to give out free, self-administered COVID-19 testing at two Columbia parks: Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The testing offered is simple and pain-free and DHEC is working to begin incorporating this type of self-administered test at its testing locations.
“Testing remains a critical component in the fight against COVID-19, and DHEC is asking South Carolinians to do your part to get tested,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said in a released statment. “By getting tested, you are helping us stay vigilant and take the needed actions to stop the spread of this virus.”
For information about this HHS surge testing opportunity, visit doineedacovid19test.com.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 518 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 778 (13 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,134 (64 deaths)
Laurens — 1,624 (54 deaths)
McCormick — 223 (5 deaths)
Newberry — 1,182 (22 deaths)
Saluda — 665 (18 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
617 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 360 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, 1,313,306 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 6,995 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.5%.
