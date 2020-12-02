COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 77th confirmed virus death as SC percent positive spikes

Greenwood County recorded its 77th confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday while McCormick County saw its seventh as cases continue to climb.
State health officials reported 1,612 new confirmed cases and 70 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 35 additional confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.
Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday, when South Carolina saw its highest percent positive reported in months.
Newberry County recorded 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, maintaining the state's fourth-highest rate of cumulative COVID-19 infections.
Greenwood County added 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged 12, and Abbeville and Saluda counties each recorded three. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 206,653, probable cases to 14,182, confirmed deaths to 4,126 and probable deaths to 318.
More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 911 (11.6%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 250 patients are in ICU and 118 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 836 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,122 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,958 (77 deaths)
Laurens — 2,457 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 315 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 1,918 (60 deaths)
Saluda — 769 (22 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 2,749,657 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 7,480 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
