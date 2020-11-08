COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 70th confirmed virus death

State health officials reported 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 20 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Greenwood County recorded its 70th confirmed COVID-19 death along with two new confirmed cases. Laurens County added 12 confirmed cases, McCormick County logged four, and Abbeville and Saluda counties each saw two.
South Carolina's number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 725 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 966 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,546 (70 deaths)
Laurens — 2,029 (61 deaths)
McCormick — 273 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,649 (54 deaths)
Saluda — 726 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, 2,173,744 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 6,321 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%.
