COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

Greenwood County recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its largest single-day toll to date. The county has added 19 deaths in the past week, increasing its confirmed tally 43. This does not include four probable COVID-19 deaths logged in the county.
A portion of the 19 deaths is likely linked to NHC HealthCare Greenwood, which has seen 12 COVID-19 deaths during its current outbreak.
Saluda County had its 11th confirmed COVID-19 death. Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties each recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Abbeville County added two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
State health officials reported 1,250 new confirmed cases and 34 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, probable cases to 1,588, confirmed deaths to 2,563 and 135 probable deaths.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 402 (9 deaths)
Edgefield — 468 (10 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,790 (36 deaths)
Laurens — 1,469 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 156 (4 deaths)
Newberry — 945 (14 deaths)
Saluda — 545 (11 deaths)
More Than 460 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, a total of 999,070 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Friday to DHEC was 6,087 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.
