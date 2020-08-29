You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

DHEC dashboard

Greenwood County recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its largest single-day toll to date. The county has added 19 deaths in the past week, increasing its confirmed tally 43. This does not include four probable COVID-19 deaths logged in the county.

A portion of the 19 deaths is likely linked to NHC HealthCare Greenwood, which has seen 12 COVID-19 deaths during its current outbreak.

Saluda County had its 11th confirmed COVID-19 death. Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties each recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Abbeville County added two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.

State health officials reported 1,250 new confirmed cases and 34 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, probable cases to 1,588, confirmed deaths to 2,563 and 135 probable deaths.

In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 402 (9 deaths)

Edgefield — 468 (10 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,790 (36 deaths)

Laurens — 1,469 (52 deaths)

McCormick — 156 (4 deaths)

Newberry — 945 (14 deaths)

Saluda — 545 (11 deaths)

More Than 460 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, a total of 999,070 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported on Friday to DHEC was 6,087 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.5%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 7 confirmed deaths

Greenwood County recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its largest single-day toll to date. The county has added 19 deaths in the past week, increasing its confirmed tally 43. This does not include four probable COVID-19 deaths logged in the county.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's confirmed deaths rise to 36

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County's confirmed deaths rise to 36

Three more confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Greenwood County, increasing the county's confirmed death toll to 36. It is unclear how many are linked to NHC Healthcare Greenwood, where 12 have died amid an outbreak.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 4 confirmed deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County sees 4 confirmed deaths

Greenwood County logged four confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one likely linked to the virus on Thursday, increasing the county's confirmed toll from the virus to 32. That tally does not include five probable COVID-19 death.

NHC employees report being asked to work after positive COVID-19 test

NHC employees report being asked to work after positive COVID-19 test

As the number of infected people at NHC HealthCare Greenwood crests at 100 and the senior care facility reports 12 deaths from COVID-19, employees have shared concerns that administrators are asking employees with the virus to continue working.

Ninety Six High School sees 2nd case of COVID-19

Ninety Six High School sees 2nd case of COVID-19

On Wednesday, Greenwood County School District 52 was informed of a second person who self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six High School.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home