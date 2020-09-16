COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 61st confirmed virus death

Greenwood County recorded a confirmed and a probable COVID-19 death on Wednesday, moving the county's tally of confirmed deaths to 61 and probable deaths to eight.
The deaths come as NHC HealthCare Greenwood continues to face an outbreak of the virus that has claimed 33 lives at the nursing home. While more than 100 were sick at the height of the outbreak, now 24 residents are being treated for COVID-19 while 78 have recovered. Among staff members, 12 have the virus and 60 have recovered.
Greenwood County added four confirmed cases, Laurens County logged three, and Abbeville and McCormick counties each saw two. No new cases were reported in Saluda County.
State health officials reported 489 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 28 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 131,428, probable cases to 2,694, confirmed deaths to 2,968, and 164 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 491 (10 deaths)
Edgefield — 498 (13 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,059 (61 deaths)
Laurens — 1,562 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 187 (4 deaths)
Newberry — 1,060 (17 deaths)
Saluda — 644 (18 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
There are 580 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 344 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 1,172,420 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Tuesday to DHEC was 3,635 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.5%.
