COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 53rd confirmed death

State health officials reported 339 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with five additional confirmed deaths.

The new cases reported Tuesday represented those results returned during Labor Day Monday. While it seemed to represent a significant drop, similar declines have happened around other holidays when people are less likely to get tested and labs are less likely to process results.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 123,801 probable cases, to 2,107, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.

Greenwood County recorded one new confirmed COVID-19 death and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Saluda County logged one new case. No new cases were reported in Abbeville, Laurens and McCormick counties.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 461 (10 deaths)

Edgefield — 485 (12 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,947 (53 deaths)

Laurens — 1,531 (52 deaths)

McCormick — 173 (4 deaths)

Newberry — 1,010 (15 deaths)

Saluda — 608 (13 deaths)

More Than 470 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC works with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 1,079,586 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported on Monday to DHEC was 2,993 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.3%.

State health officials reported 339 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with five additional confirmed deaths.

