COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 53 new cases

DHEC dashboard

Greenwood County saw 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the 14-day total to 260 as an outbreak continues at a local nursing home.

More than half of that two-week tally could be linked to the outbreak at NHC Healthcare Greenwood, which has 104 in-house active COVID-19 patients, five patients who were transferred to the hospital and 39 active staff cases as well as 10 COVID-19 deaths.

The news came as state health officials reported cities and counties with mask requirements saw a 43% decrease in new cases in the five weeks after implementing the change. Greenwood County saw such a decline after the city enacted a face covering requirement, with only the NHC outbreak preventing a steeper decline.

Laurens County added 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Saluda County recorded six, Abbeville County logged two and McCormick County had one.

State health officials reported 909 new confirmed cases and 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 112,088, probable cases to 1,400, confirmed deaths to 2,408, and 121 probable deaths.

In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 384 (9 deaths)

Edgefield — 450 (8 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,705 (26 deaths)

Laurens — 1,440 (50 deaths)

McCormick — 151 (3 deaths)

Newberry — 917 (12 deaths)

Saluda — 521 (9 deaths)

More Than 260 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 265 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 968,583 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported on Monday to DHEC was 5,226 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.

