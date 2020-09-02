COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 4 more deaths — 3 confirmed, 1 probable

State health officials reported three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one more death probably linked to the virus in Greenwood County on Wednesday. To date, the county has logged 46 confirmed and five probable COVID-19 deaths.
It is unclear how many of the deaths reported Wednesday, which happened from Aug. 26-31, are linked to NHC HealthCare Greenwood, which now lists 14 deaths and 110 active in-house COVID-19 patients on its online COVID-19 dashboard.
Greenwood County added 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Saluda County saw seven, Laurens County recorded six, Abbeville County logged four and McCormick County had two.
State health officials 601 new confirmed cases and 45 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 26 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 434 (9 deaths)
Edgefield — 476 (11 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,858 (46 deaths)
Laurens — 1,499 (52 deaths)
McCormick — 161 (4 deaths)
Newberry — 957 (14 deaths)
Saluda — 572 (12 deaths)
More Than 475 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 240 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,023,083 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 3,063 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.
