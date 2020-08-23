COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 25th confirmed death, fifth probable death

A resident who died Saturday is Greenwood County's 25th confirmed COVID-19 death, state health officials announced Sunday. The county also recorded its fifth probable COVID-19 death, which happened Thursday. Both patients were 65 or older.
Meanwhile, a death Friday moved McCormick County's confirmed toll to three. That is the same day a McCormick Correctional inmate died of the virus, but it's not immediately clear if that inmate was the patient who died.
Laurens County recorded seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County added six, Abbeville County logged five and Saluda County saw two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
State health officials reported 663 new confirmed cases and 33 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as eight additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 110,658, probable cases to 1,330, confirmed deaths to 2,380, and 124 probable deaths.
In case you've missed how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 385 (8 deaths)
Edgefield — 444 (7 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,634 (25 deaths)
Laurens — 1,411 (49 deaths)
McCormick — 149 (3 deaths)
Newberry — 908 (12 deaths)
Saluda — 507 (9 deaths)
More Than 245 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 247 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 954,442 tests have been conducted in the state. Through its quality control processes, DHEC identified that the number of tests performed was duplicated on four days: May 1, June 1, July 1 and Aug. 1. On Sunday, the agency was removing the duplication of numbers for those four days, which leads to a decrease of about 21,000 for the total number of tests performed in the state. This duplication in no way affected the results of tests (positive or negative); the number of tests for those four days were counted twice during a data processing error. The processing issue has been corrected.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported on Saturday to DHEC was 4,450 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.9%.
