COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 15th death

DHEC dashboard

State health officials announced Friday that Greenwood County had its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death. The patient, who was 65 or older, died Wednesday.

Not included in that tally are three Greenwood County residents who health care workers say likely died of COVID-19 but without a confirmatory positive virus test.

A July 22 death was added as Laurens County's third probable COVID-19 death. The county's confirmed death toll reached 40 this week.

Laurens County added 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 19, Abbeville County saw eight, Saluda County logged six and McCormick County tallied five.

State health officials reported 1,265 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 21 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.

Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 97,554, probable cases to 708, confirmed deaths to 1,883, and 79 probable deaths.

In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 320 (7 deaths)

Edgefield — 303 (5 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,352 (15 deaths)

Laurens — 1,288 (40 deaths)

McCormick — 112 (2 deaths)

Newberry — 821 (8 deaths)

Saluda — 447 (7 deaths)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 6,910 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.

More Than 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,614 inpatient beds are available and 8,480 are in use, which is a 76.44% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,480 inpatient beds currently used, 1,415 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those are COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

