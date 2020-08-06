COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 14th death; Laurens County records 40th

Greenwood County's confirmed death toll from COVID-19 ticked up to 14 on Thursday after state health officials verified that a resident who died on July 18 had the respiratory virus and died as a result of it.
Also announced Thursday was the confirmed coronavirus-related death of a Laurens County resident, moving the county's death toll to 40.
These tallies do not include three Greenwood County residents and two Laurens County residents who health care workers say likely died of COVID-19 but without a confirmatory positive virus test.
Greenwood County added 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 20, Saluda County logged 12 and Abbeville County saw nine. No new cases were reported in McCormick County.
State health officials reported 1,295 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as well as 44 additional confirmed deaths and nine new probable deaths.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 96,132, probable cases to 665, confirmed deaths to 1,863, and 80 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 312 (7 deaths)
Edgefield — 292 (5 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,333 (14 deaths)
Laurens — 1,271 (40 deaths)
McCormick — 107 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 819 (8 deaths)
Saluda — 441 (7 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 812,013 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 6,589 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.7%.
More Than 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had. Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients. They plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
As officials continue to refine hospital bed data, with the TeleTracking system now implemented by South Carolina hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting of the following key information:
- ICU beds: 1,459 total; 344 available; 1,115 in use (76.42% utilization rate)
- COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,492; 356 in ICU; 276 ventilated
