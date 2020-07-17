COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 10th death as SC records nearly 2,000 new cases

State health officials reported 1,964 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 25 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death. A Greenwood County resident was among the confirmed deaths.
There are 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are on ventilators.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 56 new confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 45 cases, Saluda County logged 15, Abbeville County saw six and McCormick County had four.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 1,078 and 18 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 175 (1 death)
Edgefield — 149 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 942 (10 deaths)
Laurens — 883 (14 deaths)
McCormick — 71 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 490 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 321 (2 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 606,610 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 11,257 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.
More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of this morning, 3,017 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,889 are in use, which is a 72.34% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,889 inpatient beds currently used, 1,593 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data.
DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on Wednesday, and DHEC is monitoring hospitals as they actively make the transition in their reporting. DHEC's daily reporting on hospital bed occupancy might vary from how it has been reported as hospitals work to become compliant with the Public Health Order and implement the TeleTracking system. Hospital bed occupancy, ICU occupancy, ventilator usage and other key information continue to be monitored by DHEC during this transition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.