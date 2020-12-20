You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Greenwood County, Laurens County records new deaths

DHEC dashboard

Greenwood County and Laurens County each recorded a new confirmed COVID-19 death as South Carolina again added more than 2,500 new confirmed cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus amid a winter surge.

State health officials reported 2,583 new confirmed cases and 25 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, along with 36 additional confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.

Sunday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Friday.

Laurens County added 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 40, Abbeville County logged 20, McCormick County saw 13 and Saluda County had 11.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 253,034, probable cases to 20,372, confirmed deaths to 4,566 and probable deaths to 369.

Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,471 (16.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 313 patients are in ICU and 159 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,031 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,357 (19 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,640 (84 deaths)

Laurens — 3,057 (71 deaths)

McCormick — 394 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,279 (63 deaths)

Saluda — 869 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, 3,318,220 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 11,553 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22.4%.

COVID-19

