COVID-19 update: Greenwood County has 4th death; SC hospitalizations from virus rise

A fourth Greenwood County resident has died of COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday, as the county recorded 15 additional cases of the respiratory virus.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control did not release additional information about the patient who died.
South Carolina had 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 11 more deaths. Laurens County had four new cases while Abbeville County recorded two.
Statewide, there have been 15,228 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 568 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 80% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 60
Edgefield — 55 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 198 (4 deaths)
Laurens — 97 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 87 (1 death)
Saluda — 154 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 92 county residents have recovered, leaving 102 active confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19, which initially peaked May 6 at 485 patients, continued to rise Tuesday. There were 541 hospital beds that are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 507 on Monday. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 2,974 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 253,262 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 108,771 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
