COVID-19 update: Greenwood County has 4 new cases; cumulative SC cases pass 8,000

  • From staff reports
State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County on Wednesday and one new case each in Laurens and Saluda counties.

This is part of 133 additional cases reported in South Carolina, along with seven more deaths associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Statewide, there have been 8,030 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 362 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 41 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 67

Laurens — 47 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 92

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 45 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 95,866 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 57,357 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

