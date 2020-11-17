COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds highest number of cases in 2 months

State health officials reported 1,088 new confirmed cases and 58 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 11 additional confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
Greenwood County added 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County logged seven, Saluda County recorded four and Abbeville County had two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County. It was Greenwood County's highest number of new cases since Sept. 11. The county has recorded 191 new cases over the past two weeks, or 269.7 cases per 100,000 people, which gives the county a high incidence rate.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884 and probable deaths to 272.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 800 (9.4%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 224 patients are in ICU and 106 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 752 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,032 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,689 (70 deaths)
Laurens — 2,184 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 284 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,775 (56 deaths)
Saluda — 737 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 2,371,056 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 7,894 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.8%.
