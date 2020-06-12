COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 60 cases in two days; SC case tally jumps 770

Greenwood County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, part of a record-setting 770 cases added statewide. Five more South Carolinians with the respiratory virus have died.
With the 36 cases reported Thursday, Greenwood County has added 60 cases in two days, increasing its cumulative case total by 30%. Elsewhere in the Lakelands, Laurens County recorded another 11 cases, while Saluda County had two more cases.
Statewide, there have been 17,170 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 593 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 62
Edgefield — 58 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 259 (5 deaths)
Laurens — 120 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 11 (1 death)
Newberry — 93 (2 deaths)
Saluda — 158 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 128 county residents have recovered, leaving 126 active confirmed cases. According to information released Friday, two of the county's five COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of Magnolia Manor.
For the fifth consecutive day, hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained above the earlier peak of 485 patients on May 6. On Friday, there were 512 hospital beds that were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, up from 497 on Thursday. Hospitals are still far from capacity, with 2,839 available beds in South Carolina's health care systems.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
