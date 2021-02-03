COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 4 confirmed virus deaths

Even as South Carolina sees new COVID-19 cases fall and the pressure eases on hospital capacity, deaths from the fast-spreading respiratory virus remain elevated.
Greenwood County added four confirmed and two probable COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Laurens County recorded two confirmed virus deaths, and Abbeville County and Saluda County each had one probable COVID-19 death.
State health officials reported 1,762 new confirmed cases and 156 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 64 additional confirmed deaths and 15 probable deaths.
Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday.
Greenwood County added 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 25, Saluda County saw 11, Abbeville County logged nine and McCormick County had three.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 402,361, probable cases to 48,433, confirmed deaths to 6,663 and probable deaths to 731.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,760 (19.1%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 391 patients are in ICU and 238 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,656 (24 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,111 (24 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,965 (127 deaths)
Laurens — 5,333 (125 deaths)
McCormick — 649 (12 deaths)
Newberry — 3,332 (77 deaths)
Saluda — 1,272 (31 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 5,051,146 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 15,289 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%.
